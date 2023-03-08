Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,900 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 0.7% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.27% of Automatic Data Processing worth $257,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,539,000 after buying an additional 101,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,038,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,205,000 after acquiring an additional 322,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,590,000 after acquiring an additional 93,238 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.94. The stock had a trading volume of 326,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,803. The stock has a market cap of $91.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.55 and its 200 day moving average is $239.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

