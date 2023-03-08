Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,837 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.18% of Automatic Data Processing worth $169,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.05. The stock had a trading volume of 312,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,344. The firm has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.50.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.