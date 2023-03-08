Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,837 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $169,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,539,000 after purchasing an additional 101,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,038,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,205,000 after purchasing an additional 322,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,590,000 after buying an additional 93,238 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.05. 312,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.55 and its 200 day moving average is $239.20. The stock has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.