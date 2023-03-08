AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,862,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 16.34% of AvalonBay Communities worth $4,211,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 4,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 2.3 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $170.75 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.56.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.