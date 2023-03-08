Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading Down 1.5%

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.64. 54,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 227,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Avanti Helium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$49.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.69.

Avanti Helium Company Profile

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 78,000 acres located in the in Southern Alberta and North-Central Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

