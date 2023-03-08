Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) shares rose 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.79 and last traded at $30.77. Approximately 166,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 205,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVID. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

In other news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $121,812.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 309.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

See Also

