Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 202,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 149,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Ayro Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.

Institutional Trading of Ayro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ayro by 287.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 376,042 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ayro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ayro by 903.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 529,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 476,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ayro by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Ayro Company Profile

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

