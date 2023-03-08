Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Azul Stock Performance

NYSE:AZUL opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. Azul has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $16.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,852 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 269.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 596,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Azul by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after acquiring an additional 374,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the first quarter valued at $3,449,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Azul by 79.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Azul

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

