B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Marcus in a research note issued on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.45%.
In other Marcus news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $48,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marcus by 31.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.
