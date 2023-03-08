B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Marcus in a research note issued on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Marcus alerts:

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Marcus Trading Up 0.3 %

Marcus Dividend Announcement

NYSE MCS opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $503.84 million, a P/E ratio of -36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. Marcus has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.45%.

Insider Transactions at Marcus

In other Marcus news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $48,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marcus by 31.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus

(Get Rating)

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.