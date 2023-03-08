Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.29 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $355.66 million and $8.29 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $290.10 or 0.01318537 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005449 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00012620 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00031538 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.97 or 0.01677014 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $8,692,185.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

