Bakkavor Group’s (BAKK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 115 ($1.38) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Bakkavor Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BAKK stock traded down GBX 2.47 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 104.53 ($1.26). The stock had a trading volume of 208,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,087. The stock has a market cap of £605.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Bakkavor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 77.90 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 126.53 ($1.52).

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

