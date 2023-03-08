Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Gap Up to $2.65

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.72. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 5,152,185 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.