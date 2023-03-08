Bao Finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. Bao Finance has a market cap of $1.25 million and $86.68 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bao Finance token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00427228 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,274.69 or 0.28882111 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

