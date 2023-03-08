Barclays (LON:BARC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $198.86

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 198.86 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 168.18 ($2.02), with a volume of 39615715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.92 ($2.03).

BARC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.01) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($2.86) target price on Barclays in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.77) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 241.89 ($2.91).

The firm has a market cap of £26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 176.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 163.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 2,413.79%.

In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.94), for a total value of £181,025.18 ($217,683.00). In other Barclays news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.94), for a total transaction of £181,025.18 ($217,683.00). Also, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £9,766.62 ($11,744.37). Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

