BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDOUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0859 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

BDOUY stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. BDO Unibank has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

Further Reading

