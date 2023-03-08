Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Beam Global Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Global

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beam Global stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating) by 151.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

