Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.