Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.