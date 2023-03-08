Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Shares Down 0.5%

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €40.28 ($42.85) and last traded at €40.36 ($42.94). 141,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.58 ($43.17).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($59.57) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, November 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($39.36) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €36.30 ($38.62) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($45.74) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Bechtle Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

