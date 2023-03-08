Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Shares Down 3.5%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.20. 31,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 8,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Becle Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

Becle Company Profile

Becle, SAB. de C.V. is a alcoholic beverage producing company. It is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, export, import, bottling, and marketing of distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including tequila, whiskey, and rum. The company was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

