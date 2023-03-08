Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

BDX has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $235.23. 824,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29. The stock has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.75 and a 200 day moving average of $242.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

