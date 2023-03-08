Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Short Interest Down 5.7% in February

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.5 %

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Shares of BLCM stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

