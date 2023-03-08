Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $81.82

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.82 and last traded at $82.20, with a volume of 344764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Bill.com Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,293 shares of company stock worth $1,532,548 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bill.com by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,250,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,460 shares in the last quarter. Pelion Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth $164,455,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after buying an additional 1,217,399 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 6,526.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 832,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 819,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 457,861 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

