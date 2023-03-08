Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $116,296.87 (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $116,296.87 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00003083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.59518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.68819564 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $138,569.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

