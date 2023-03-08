BitDAO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.54 Billion (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $7.00 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

