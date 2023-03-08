BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.19.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock worth $1,637,601 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.