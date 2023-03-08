BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Stock Position Cut by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,461 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BST opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $44.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

