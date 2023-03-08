Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells $260,497,500.00 in Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:BX traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,258. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.33 and its 200-day moving average is $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $979,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 201,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 94,514 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

