Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.97

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 1928149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 173.43%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

