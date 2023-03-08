BNB (BNB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $423.86 Million

BNB (BNB) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $292.26 or 0.01323003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion and $423.86 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,893,578 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,893,682.39794233 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 286.24045926 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1209 active market(s) with $394,579,119.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
