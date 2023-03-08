BNB (BNB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $423.86 Million

BNB (BNB) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $292.26 or 0.01323003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion and $423.86 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,893,578 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,893,682.39794233 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 286.24045926 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1209 active market(s) with $394,579,119.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.