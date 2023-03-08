Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Lifted by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $452,154,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $190,990,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $146,280,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,582.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,365.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,053.46. The firm has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,630.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.