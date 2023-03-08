Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.82% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $68.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average is $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.95 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

