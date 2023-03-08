Brokerages Set Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target at $80.14

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. Axonics has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axonics news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,861. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.