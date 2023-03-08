Brokerages Set Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target at $80.14

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.14.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Axonics Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of AXNX stock opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. Axonics has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 0.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics
In other Axonics news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axonics news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,861. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.
About Axonics
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axonics (AXNX)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.