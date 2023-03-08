Brokerages Set OVH Groupe S.A. (OTC:OVHFF) PT at $19.85

OVH Groupe S.A. (OTC:OVHFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.85.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OVH Groupe in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OVHFF opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. OVH Groupe has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

OVH Groupe SAS provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company offers Bare Metal Cloud, an instant provisioning and automated access to dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which are software defined data center services; Public Cloud that provides computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services to help individuals and companies to start and enhance their digital journey.

