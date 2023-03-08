Brokers Offer Predictions for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2026 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $104.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $122.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.17.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Stories

