Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) to Issue Special Dividend of $1.50

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BBW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 548,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $26.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $640,876.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,432 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 23,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $579,152.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,239.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $640,876.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,203,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 375.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

