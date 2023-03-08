Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) Shares Down 0.1%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.63. Approximately 31,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 282,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $179.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $449,000.

About Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its aggressive risk profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.