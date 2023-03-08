Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 682,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 348,018 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $111,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,016 shares of company stock valued at $37,825,813. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.93. The stock had a trading volume of 341,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,777. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $202.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

