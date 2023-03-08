Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $119.47

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.47 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 113 ($1.36). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.38), with a volume of 5,279 shares.

Cambridge Cognition Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £39.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,500.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Debra Leeves acquired 10,000 shares of Cambridge Cognition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($13,468.01). Corporate insiders own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online trial recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases I-IV; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

