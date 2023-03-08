Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) to Hold

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$15.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$15.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.91.

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN traded down C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.86. 608,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.07. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.79 and a 52-week high of C$16.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total transaction of C$89,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$985,677.58. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

