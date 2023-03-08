Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.63

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.63 and traded as high as C$13.72. Canadian Banc shares last traded at C$13.60, with a volume of 76,450 shares changing hands.

Canadian Banc Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.30. The firm has a market cap of C$252.94 million, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Canadian Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.77%. This is an increase from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Canadian Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -533.33%.

Canadian Banc Company Profile

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

