Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.51

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.51 and traded as high as C$6.92. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$6.62, with a volume of 1,809,102 shares changing hands.

CS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial raised Capstone Copper from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Cormark boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.54.

In other news, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total transaction of C$1,935,498.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,054,800 shares in the company, valued at C$5,236,027.20. Insiders own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

