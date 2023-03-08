Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 238,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,226,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 238,886 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 760,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 493,825 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,222,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 39,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,544,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAQ opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

