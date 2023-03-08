Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Carpenter Technology worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 78,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

In other Carpenter Technology news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $289,304.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRS stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -666.61%.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

