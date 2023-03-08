Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Casey's General Stores Stock Performance

CASY opened at $209.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Casey's General Stores

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

