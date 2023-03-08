Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $392.26 million and $8.82 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,552,768,467 coins and its circulating supply is 10,811,782,621 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

