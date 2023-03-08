CEEK VR 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.77 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0893 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $71.98 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036579 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00021775 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00222668 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,774.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09265115 USD and is down -4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $7,254,522.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

