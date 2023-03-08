CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Trading 0.9% Higher

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €92.90 ($98.83) and last traded at €92.70 ($98.62). 5,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €91.90 ($97.77).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWC shares. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($111.70) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($119.15) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $667.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €93.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

See Also

