Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 226.68% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Immuneering Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $16.17.
Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.
