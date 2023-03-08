Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 226.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Immuneering by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Immuneering by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 407,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immuneering by 158.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 498,479 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

