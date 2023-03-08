Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Chatham Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 62.4% annually over the last three years. Chatham Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 63.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance
Chatham Lodging Trust stock remained flat at $11.85 on Wednesday. 25,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $578.87 million, a PE ratio of 237.05 and a beta of 1.80.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
