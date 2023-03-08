Checkit (LON:CKT) Trading 3% Higher

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Rating) shares were up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.41). Approximately 327,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 236,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.40).

Checkit Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.27. The company has a market capitalization of £35.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Frederick Wilson acquired 200,000 shares of Checkit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($57,720.06). 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Checkit

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

